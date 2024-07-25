Ateneo de Iloilo students shine at International Math Competitions, bag multiple medals

TWO students from Ateneo de Iloilo (ADI)-Santa Maria Catholic School recently brought home medals from prestigious international math competitions.

They are Gihun Ng Yoo, now a grade 10 student, who competed in the 10th Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (Simoc) held from July 20 to 24, 2024.

Gihun excelled in the Mind Sports Challenge, earning a silver medal, and in the

Math Warriors Challenge, earning a bronze medal.

Gihun won the Mind Sports Challenge and Math Warriors Challenge at grade nine.

On the other hand, Janna Amanda Sofia Abordo, then Grade four student, also had a successful year in math competitions.

Janna earned a bronze medal in the 19th Singapore and Asian Schools Math Olympiad (Sasmo) 2024.

The Sasmo saw a record-breaking 57,060 students from grades 1 to 12, representing 7,333 schools across 38 countries, compete in a thrilling competition showcasing their passion for mathematics.

After achieving her success, she represented her school at Simoc, where she won another bronze medal in the Math Warriors Challenge, which Simoc also held from July 20 to 24, 2024.

According to the website (https://simoc.sg), Simoc is an annual competition that brings together young math enthusiasts worldwide to nurture and promote mathematical talent. It serves as a global platform for students to showcase their skills and engage in friendly competition.

More or less 32 countries and territories took part in the competition.

The ADI Formation Team congratulated Gihun and Janna for winning medals.

Gihun and Janna aim to nurture and promote mathematical talent by offering a friendly environment for students to showcase their abilities.

This year, the competition attracted approximately 2,000 participants.

The first Simoc, held in Singapore in 2015, attracted 414 participants and 350 parents and teachers, while in 2020, over 1,120 contestants from 16 countries attended online, showcasing Simcc's global competition leadership.

Gihun and Janna's exceptional achievements at Ateneo de Iloilo highlight the strength of the math program and the extraordinary talent of the students in the field. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)