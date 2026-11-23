A TOTAL of 259 residents received medical consultations, 54 availed themselves of dental services, and seven jobseekers were hired on the spot during the Iloilo City Government's Atipan on the Move held on November 20, 2026, in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro.

Through the City Health Office, five residents also benefited from free circumcision (tuli), while six individuals received Tetanus Toxoid vaccination, including five circumcision beneficiaries and one outpatient department (OPD) patient.

The City Veterinary Office, meanwhile, administered anti-rabies vaccines to 22 pets, consisting of 19 dogs and three cats. Nine pets also received consultations, while two availed of deworming services.

On employment assistance, the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Iloilo City connected 32 registered jobseekers with three participating companies through its Atipan on the Move: Assistance to Employment (ATE) activity.

Aside from the seven applicants hired on the spot, nine qualified for available positions, while 11 were endorsed for further interviews.

These accomplishments highlight the City Government's continuing efforts to bring essential healthcare, veterinary, and employment services directly to communities, making government assistance more accessible to Ilonggos. (PR)