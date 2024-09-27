Authorities arrest 11 suspects, seize P1.2M in illegal drugs during anti-drug operation in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas arrested 11 suspects and seized 189 grams of shabu worth P1.2 million in a coordinated drug enforcement operation.

The crackdown took place from 6 a.m. on September 26, 2024 to 5:59 a.m. on September 27, as part of an intensified anti-illegal drug campaign.

Of the 11 suspects arrested, five were identified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while six were classified as street-level individuals (SLIs).

The biggest drug seizure came from the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), with approximately P455,000 worth of suspected shabu confiscated during the operations, followed by the Antique Police Provincial Office (ANTPPO), which seized around P408,000 worth of illegal drugs, and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) which recovered P374,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Other contributions included the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) with P36,800 in confiscations and the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), which seized P13,600 worth of suspected illegal drugs.

In just 24 hours, the total amount of illegal drugs confiscated in Western Visayas reached P1,287,400.

In Antique, the ANTPPO led an anti-drug operation in Barangay 8, San Jose, Antique, at around 6:34 p.m. on September 26, resulting in the arrest of a suspect known as alias Negro, 25, from Barangay Malaiba, San Jose.

Police recovered four sachets of suspected shabu, weighing approximately 60 grams and valued at P408,000, along with buy-bust money.

The suspects are now in police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

ICPO Director Police Colonel Kim Legada urged stakeholders and the community to report any illegal activities in their area.

“We shall continue to intensify our anti illegal drug campaign efforts both on demand and supply reduction as the holiday season, Dinagyang Festivities, and the election period are fast approaching. We encourage our stakeholders and the community to help us in this endeavor to report to us illegal activities in your area,” Legada said.

PRO Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky also commended the personnel involved.

“Ang matagumpay na operasyong ito ay nagpapakita ng dedikasyon ng ating mga kapulisan para tuldukan ang problema sa iligal na droga. Pero kailangan ho natin ang patuloy na suporta ng taong bayan sa laban na ito,” Wanky said.

(This successful operation shows the dedication of our police to end the problem of illegal drugs. But we need the continued support of the people in this fight.)

“This statistic is a manifestation of our robust partnership, collaboration, and coordination. Despite our notable gains, our intensified campaign against illegal drugs will be maintained at a high level," he said.

He further urged law enforcement officers to maintain the intensity of their campaign and continue building strong ties with the local community and other stakeholders.

Western Visayas is actively combating the illegal drug trade, with PRO Western Visayas leading arrests and confiscations, demonstrating their commitment to eradicating drugs and holding offenders accountable. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)