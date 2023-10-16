Awards boost Dinagyang

THE Iloilo Dinagyang Festival has earned another distinction when it was proclaimed as grand winner for Best Cultural Festival (City Category) during the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (Atop) Pearl Awards held in Boracay last October 5, 2023.

For Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI) executive director Joyce Clavecillas, reaping awards one after another is not only an honor and a source of inspiration for all the people behind the success of the festival, but also a very good way to further promote the city’s world-famous festival.

“This recognition will also help us in our marketing promotion for the Dinagyang Festival especially to those who have not experienced our festival yet or have not been here in Iloilo City. With the recognition, people will be more curious why our festival is multi-awarded so it must be experienced,” said Clavecillas.

For the past three years, Dinagyang Festival has gained various recognitions. Its Dinagyang Digital version won Best Tourism Practice during the Pandemic in 2021 (the only award given by ATOP during that year).

Meanwhile, the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival 2020 edition was also recognized in 2022 as Best Tourism Event (as Contemporary/Non-Traditional Expression Category).

The recent Best Cultural Festival award, meantime, was given to Dinagyang Festival 2022, the comeback of the face-to-face edition under the theme, “Padayon Iloilo! Upod kay Señor Sto. Niño.”

“It proves that Dinagyang Festival is really one the best festivals in the country and we are thankful that ATOP was able to see and recognize the effort of everyone who have been part of the Dinagyang Festival,” Clavecillas said.

Just this year, Dinagyang Festival also earned its seventh crown when it again dominated the “festival of festivals” competition when it was adjudged as grand champion in the Aliwan Fiesta 2023 Street Dance Competition.

As the 2024 staging is now underway, Clavecillas said that coming up with another good edition of the festival is always a challenge for them who manage it.

“More than a challenge, it inspires us more to do good and think of innovation nga pwede naton ma-implement for the festival kon paano mapatahom, paano mas mangin mapasadya para sa aton mga pumuluyo, at the same time, paano mangin meaningful for everybody. The recent award is another inspiration for all of us, sa IFFI, and to the Iloilo City Government,” said Clavecillas. (PR)