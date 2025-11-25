Bachelor arrested in Arevalo for selling illegal firearm

POLICE arrested a 50-year-old bachelor for selling an illegal firearm during an entrapment operation conducted in Barangay So-oc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, at around 9:05 p.m. on November 24, 2025.

The Iloilo City Intelligence Unit (CIU) apprehended the suspect, identified alias Totong, after he allegedly sold a loose firearm to a police poseur buyer in exchange for P3,500.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, cith director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) said the arrest underscores the city's ongoing campaign against loose firearms.

“This accomplishment reflects our strong commitment to keep Iloilo City free from the proliferation of loose firearms. We will continue to pursue irresponsible gun owners and criminal elements who endanger lives and threaten the peace and order of our communities,” Legada said.

Police recovered from the suspect one Caliber 5.56 homemade revolver, two live ammunition, and the marked money used in the operation. The suspect is being held at Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 while charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared.

The Icpo said the operation aligns with the Philippine National Police’s commitment to proactive law enforcement under the mantra: “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)