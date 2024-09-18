Bacolod, Iloilo City police operations net P2.17M in shabu

POLICE operations in Bacolod and Iloilo cities led to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and five cohorts, and the seizure of approximately P2.17 million worth of substance believed to be shabu.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted separate operations on September 16 and 17, 2024, in coordination with various police units.

The Bacolod City drug bust nets P850,000 worth of shabu on September 16. It arrested a 60-year-old HVI, alias Leo, in Barangay 23, and seized around 125 grams of shabu worth P850,000.

On September 17, the Icpo-City Drug Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with Iloilo City Police Station 4, the City Intelligence Unit, Iloilo Maritime Police, and Swat, apprehended alias Greg, 28, an HVI from Barangay Rizal Pala-pala, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

Seized from Greg were 195 grams of shabu worth P1,326,000.

Also arrested were Jan-Jan, Toto, Syongo, Jerry, and Andres, all identified as street-level individuals (SLIs) who had planned to sell shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

A heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu, eight sachets, two knot-tied bags, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items were among the items seized during an operation.

Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the successful operation of the combined police units.

“We would like to recognize the contributions of the people in the area for their vigilance and for reporting to the police the information they gathered pertaining to illegal drug trade. With this cooperation and collaboration, we can prevent the proliferation of illegal drugs and arrest those who still engage,” Wanky said.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo director, also commended the efforts of the police operatives involved in the operations. He emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and collaboration in the fight against illegal drugs.

"I salute your diligence and perseverance for the good of the community. Let us continue to strengthen our fight against illegal drugs. We will not stop or lower our guard as long as there is still one person selling or using these illegal substances," Legada said. (Leo Solinap)