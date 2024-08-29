Bacolod police seize P2 million 'shabu'

A JOINT operation by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit and Police Station 3 led to the seizure of P2.142 million worth of suspected shabu and the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVI) in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on August 28, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas, praised the police operatives for their successful and relentless efforts against illegal drugs.

"As long as there are persons engaging in illegal drugs, our operations continue. May this arrest serve as a stern warning to those involved in the illegal trade to cease. If they opted to continue, surely they will end up in jail," Wanky said.

The operation, conducted in Purok Langis, Barangay Banago, at 11:45 p.m., resulted in the arrest of alias Rachell, 23, and alias Echero, 24. Both suspects are unemployed residents of Bacolod City.

Authorities recovered seven heat-sealed plastic sachets and three knot-tied plastics containing suspected shabu, totaling 315 grams.

The individuals who have been arrested are currently in police custody and will be charged under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, a joint operation by multiple police units in Negros Occidental led to the arrest of the region's second most wanted person on August 28.

Alias Larry, 52, was apprehended in Barangay Puey, Sagay City, Negros Occidental for two counts of murder.

Larry, an alleged member of the dismantled Northern Negros Front communist terrorist group (CTG), was arrested by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 73, Sagay City.

"The arrest of this wanted person is a manifestation of our operatives' commitment to enforcing the law and in giving justice to the victims," Wanky said.

In addition to Larry's arrest, eight other wanted individuals were apprehended in various operations across the region during the same period. Two of them were classified as most wanted persons, while six were considered other wanted persons.

The successful operations were conducted by Sagay City Component Police Station (CPS), 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company (Nocpmfc), and 65th Special Action Company (65Sac), 6th Special Action Battalion (6Sab). (SunStar Philippines)