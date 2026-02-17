Barangay captain nabbed with P1.5M shabu in Iloilo drug bust

AN INCUMBENT barangay captain was arrested and around 222 grams of shabu worth P1,509,600 were seized in a buy-bust in Barangay Bondulan, San Dionisio, Iloilo, around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Police identified the suspect only by the aliases Red or Kap, 52, a resident of Barangay Bondulan. Authorities tagged him as a high-value individual (HVI).

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the arrest.

“This achievement is not only a success for us as police officers, but also a shared victory for all the people of Western Visayas who aspire to build a drug-free community,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), also lauded the San Dionisio Municipal Police Station (MPS) for the operation and thanked the community for its support.

“Congratulations San Dionisio MPS sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa na naman ka high-value drug personality nga incumbent Punong Barangay. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang hugot nga suporta kag pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa banwa sang San Dionisio. Ini nagahatag gid sang dugang nga inspirasyon sa aton mga Ilonggo Cops nga padayunon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra ilegal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations San Dionisio MPS on your successful arrest of another high-value drug personality who is incumbent Punong Barangay. We also appreciate the strong support and trust of our residents in the town of San Dionisio. This gives more inspiration to our Ilonggo Cops to continue our strong campaign against illegal drugs throughout the province.)

The buy-bust was carried out by operatives of the San Dionisio MPS, led by Police Captain Ma. Rosela C. Buenvenida, officer in charge, in coordination with the Iloilo Police Provincial Office-Provincial Enforcement Team (Ippo-PET)-Team 3 and the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta).

Seized during the operation were 12 plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, the marked buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

Police said the operation stemmed from information provided by concerned citizens regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

Authorities conducted nearly two years of surveillance before confirming his alleged participation in the illegal drug trade.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly sourced illegal drugs from Estancia, Iloilo, and distributed them in San Dionisio, Iloilo.

The suspect is now under the custody of the San Dionisio MPS and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines of up to P10,000,000.

The PRO 6 and the Ippo reiterated their commitment to sustain intensified anti-illegal drug operations across the province.

Police said the arrest underscores ongoing efforts to target HVI involved in the illegal drug trade in Iloilo province. (Leo Solinap)