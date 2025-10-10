Barangay kagawad arrested in Badiangan drug bust

A BARANGAY kagawad identified as alias Ladog, 25, was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Badiangan Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Indorohan, Badiangan, Iloilo, at around 6:30 a.m. on October 10, 2025.

Police Captain Jorge Lenantud, chief of police of Badiangan MPS, led the operation that resulted in the confiscation of around 16 grams of suspected shabu valued at P108,800.

The suspect was arrested after selling one heat-sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu to a police poseur buyer. Five more sachets and the buy-bust money were recovered from his possession.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), lauded the Badiangan MPS for its persistent efforts in neutralizing drug personalities in the province.

“Ang madinalag-on nga operasyon naton ang nagapakita sang mabaskog nga pagsalig kag kooperasyon sang aton mga kasimanwa. Dako gid in inga bagay nga agud punggan ang pagduging sang ilegal nga droga sa aton probinsya. Gani, ginahingyo ko gid ang padayon nga pagbantay kag pagreport sang mga indibidwal nga imbolbado sa ilegal nga droga, kay ini ang kasiguruhan para sa malinong kag mainiswagon nga probinsya,” Razalan said.

(Our successful operation reflects the strong trust and cooperation of our fellow citizens. This is a very important thing to stop the spread of illegal drugs in our province. Therefore, I strongly urge the continuous monitoring and reporting of individuals involved in illegal drugs, as this is the guarantee for a peaceful and prosperous province.)

He also extended his gratitude to the Ilonggo community for their continued support in the campaign against illegal drugs.

The operation was launched following reports from a concerned citizen about the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. After more than two months of surveillance, police confirmed that “Ladog” had been sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in the municipality of Badiangan.

The suspect is now detained at the Badiangan MPS and will be charged for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo, under the leadership of Police Colonel Razalan, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and order in Iloilo through sustained anti-illegal drug operations in coordination with the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6). (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)