Barangay kagawad arrested in Iloilo drug bust; P346,800 shabu seized

A BARANGAY councilor identified as alias Oriel, 41, who has been considered a high-value individual, was arrested for allegedly distributing illegal drugs in Barangay Poblacion, Concepcion, Iloilo on February 23, 2024.

The suspect was nabbed by law enforcement units including the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit-Provincial Special Operations Group (PDEU-PSOG), 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), and Concepcion Municipal Police Station (MPS) at 7:18 a.m.

A package containing 10 plastic sachets of substance believed to be shabu, approximately 52 grams in size and worth P346,800, was recovered from the suspect.

Police seized buy-bust money and non-drug evidence from the suspect.

The seized items were collected and the arrested individual was handed over to the Concepcion Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office Western Visayas, commended the police's dedication and professionalism in combating the illegal drug trade.

"I commend the tireless efforts of the police personnel involved in this operation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting our communities from the scourge of drugs," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap)