Barangay kagawad, minor arrested in Iloilo City drug bust

A BARANGAY kagawad tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) and a 16-year-old minor were arrested after authorities seized roughly 90 grams of shabu valued at P612,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Tap-oc, Molo District, on August 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives and emphasized the importance of intelligence and inter-unit coordination.

“The arrest of a high-value individual and the seizure of a large quantity of suspected shabu are significant steps toward curbing the spread of illegal drugs in our communities. We will continue to pursue individuals involved in the illegal drug trade and hold them accountable in accordance with the law,” Tuaño said in Filipino.

The adult suspect was identified as "Bon-Bon," 39, an incumbent barangay kagawad in Molo District. The second suspect was identified as a 16-year-old minor.

The operation was conducted by the Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit alongside the Iloilo City Police Station 4-Station Drug Enforcement Team following intelligence validation, surveillance, and target profiling.

Authorities recovered five packs of shabu weighing approximately 90 grams with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P612,000, alongside buy-bust money and non-drug evidence.

The adult suspect was placed in police custody for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.

The minor underwent standard protocols for turnover to Balay Dalayunan in Barangay Barrio Obrero, Lapuz District, in accordance with child protection laws.

Tuaño expressed concern over the minor's involvement, noting the heavier accountability expected of a public official tasked with upholding community safety.

“The involvement of a minor in illegal drugs is deeply concerning. Our youth should be in school, shaping their future, and in an environment safe from the influence and dangers of illegal drugs,” Tuaño said in Filipino.

Tuaño stressed that barangay officials carry a distinct duty to support law enforcement and protect local youth.

“We expect our barangay officials to serve as partners of the police in enforcing the law and protecting our youth. Their position carries the responsibility of setting a good example and helping keep their community safe from any illegal activities,” he added.

Police stated that follow-up operations are underway to identify other co-conspirators and maintain pressure against illegal drug networks across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)