Barangay kagawad tagged as HVI falls in Iloilo drug bust

AN incumbent barangay kagawad identified as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested after authorities seized about 30 grams of suspected shabu worth P204,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Pajo, Lambunao, Iloilo on June 6, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating teams following the arrest of the suspect, identified only by the alias Elvis, 31, a resident of Lambunao.

“This operation sends a strong message that no position, influence, or title can shield anyone from accountability. Public officials are expected to become partners in protecting communities against illegal drugs, not contributors to the problem. PRO 6 will continue to pursue all individuals involved in the illegal drug trade with fairness and without exception,” Tuaño said.

He also called on public officials to remain active partners in maintaining peace, order and public safety in their respective communities.

The operation was carried out at about 5:47 p.m. by personnel of the Lambunao Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 2.

Authorities said the suspect was apprehended after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover police operative.

Recovered during the operation were around 30 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P204,000, marked buy-bust money, and several pieces of non-drug evidence.

Police investigators disclosed that the suspect had been under surveillance for nearly two months due to his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade operating in Lambunao and neighboring municipalities.

The suspect was classified as HVI by law enforcement authorities because of his alleged role in the local illegal drug network.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to the custody of the Lambunao MPS for documentation and other legal procedures.

Authorities are preparing charges against him for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest forms part of the continuing anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6, which has intensified operations against high-value drug personalities across the region.

Police said the operation underscores the government's commitment to enforcing anti-drug laws regardless of a suspect's social status or position in the community.

Officials reiterated that public service carries the responsibility of helping protect communities from illegal activities and maintaining public trust.

The seized suspected shabu will be submitted for laboratory examination as part of the evidence to be presented in court.

Authorities continue to encourage residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting illegal drug activities in their communities to help strengthen anti-criminality efforts and maintain peace and order.

The PRO 6 said it remains committed to pursuing individuals involved in the illegal drug trade while ensuring that all operations are conducted within the bounds of the law and with respect for due process. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)