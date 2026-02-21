Barangay official arrested; P2.04 million in shabu seized in Sara buy-bust

A 26-YEAR barangay official tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested after authorities seized more than P2 million worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ardemil, Sara, Iloilo, at 12:02 p.m. February 20.

Police Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 director, commended the operating units and reiterated the agency’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“This operation clearly shows that we will pursue all individuals involved in the illegal drug trade, regardless of status or position in the community. We call on our elected youth leaders and public servants to be examples of integrity and accountability," Ligan said.

Police arrested alias Rexon, 26, a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman and resident of Sara.

The Sara Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), conducted the operation following five months of intelligence monitoring.

Authorities recovered 22 medium-sized sachets containing 300 grams of shabu valued at P2,040,000. They also confiscated 10 grams of marijuana worth P1,000, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

The suspect faces charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect remains in police custody pending the filing of charges in court.

Police Col. Bayani Razalan, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) director, acknowledged the support of the community.

“Ginad​ayaw ko gid ang kapisan kag dedikasyon sang Sara MPS sa ila madilag-on nga operasyon kontra iligal nga droga kag nagresulta sa pagkadakop sa high-value target nga isa ka incumbent SK Chairman," Razalan said.

(I highly commend the courage and dedication of Sara MPS in their successful operation against illegal drugs that resulted in the arrest of a high-value target who is an incumbent SK Chairman. This successful operation is a testament to our serious commitment to eradicate illegal drugs from our communities, regardless of the position of the suspect. We also thank the community for their continued trust and support to the police by providing information that led to the arrest of individuals involved in illegal drugs.)

The operation stemmed from information received by the Sara MPS. Police said it took nine months of validation and monitoring before operatives confirmed the suspect was engaged in the illegal drug trade. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)