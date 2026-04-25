Barangay official surrenders 6 unlicensed firearms in Iloilo

A PUNONG barangay voluntarily surrendered six unlicensed firearms to the San Joaquin Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Iloilo on April 23, 2026.

The surrender came as the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 intensified its campaign against loose firearms through community engagement.

Police Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, lauded the initiative and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the police and the community.

“This voluntary surrender highlights the growing trust and cooperation between our communities and the police. We encourage other firearm holders to follow this example and either surrender unlicensed firearms or ensure their proper registration. Our collective efforts are crucial in maintaining peace and order,” Ligan said.

The firearms included five .38-caliber short revolvers and one 5.56mm improvised break-type short firearm. All units lacked serial numbers and ammunition. Authorities said the San Joaquin MPS facilitated the turnover.

The PRO 6 said the voluntary surrender is part of an intensified drive to reduce loose firearms to prevent crimes and ensure safer communities.

The San Joaquin MPS holds custody of the firearms for documentation and disposition.

Police officials reiterated that the campaign against illegal firearms relies on public cooperation. They noted that voluntary surrender initiatives strengthen trust between law enforcement and the public.

The PRO 6 continues to call on individuals with unlicensed firearms to coordinate with the nearest police station for documentation or surrender. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)