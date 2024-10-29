Barangays asked to advocate vax for kids

THE Iloilo City Government, through the City Health Office (CHO), is calling on barangay officials to help persuade parents to have their children vaccinated.

During the month-long School-Based Immunization (SBI) program, CHO intensified its efforts to encourage vaccination among children through the Kabalaka Webinar hosted by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) via Zoom last October 18.

“With the influence of our barangay officials, we can inform parents about the importance of vaccination and reassure them that vaccines from the City Health Office are safe. Highlighting how important this is for protecting our children before they get sick emphasizes the need for prevention through vaccination,” said Dr. Jennifer Anceno of Mandurriao Health Center.

The SBI program, led by the Department of Health and Department of Education, aims to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

Conducted annually in public schools, the program shifted to a community-based approach due to Covid-19 pandemic, and now back to its original school-based setup.

The targeted groups include Grade 1 and Grade 7 students for Measles-Rubella and Tetanus Diphtheria vaccines, and Grade 4 female students belonging to age group nine to 14 years old for HPV vaccines in public schools.

Anceno said that at the end of the month, they will be mapping out children who were missed or were underdosed.

“We will keep on advocating to parents about the importance of vaccination,” she added. (PR)