Baronda backs Dy, seeks probe on flood control projects

ILOILO City Lone District Representative Julienne “Jamjam” Baronda on Wednesday expressed full support for newly installed House Speaker Bodjie Dy, citing expectations of reforms and accountability in connection with anomalous flood control projects that have tainted Congress.

“With the new leadership under House Speaker Bodjie Dy, I expect the Gordian knot that tied Congress to the anomalous flood control projects to be cut,” Baronda said. “He has my full support as he leads the House to restore the faith, trust and confidence of the Filipino people in the legislature, which the controversy has tarnished.”

Baronda also reiterated support for ongoing and future investigations into the controversy, particularly those led by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure and the House Committee on Public Works and Highways (InfraCom).

“I reiterate my unequivocal support for any and all investigations, such as those of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure and the House InfraCom, which would bring to light the truth, penalize or jail the guilty, and put in place measures, legislative and otherwise, against the repeated plunder of our public coffers,” she said.

Baronda thanked former Speaker Martin Romualdez for supporting people-centered initiatives during his leadership as majority floor leader in the 18th Congress until his recent stint as speaker.

“I thank former Speaker Martin Romualdez for the strong support he has given to the people-centered initiatives that I championed since the 18th Congress, where he served as majority floor leader until recently, which have made the Ilonggos feel the love of the government,” Baronda said.

She also congratulated Dy on his election as speaker and extended her best wishes as he begins his leadership in the House of Representatives.

“I congratulate Speaker Bodjie Dy, and I wish him the best,” she said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)