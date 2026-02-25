Baronda denies link to alleged cash delivery to Marcos residence

ILOILO City Representative Julienne Baronda denied involvement in allegations by former Marine Belnard Tube, who claimed he delivered a suitcase containing money to the residence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Tube alleged he delivered the cash to the Marcos residence in Forbes Park, Makati, and to a location in Ilocos Norte.

Tube also claimed former Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co accompanied him.

“I choose not to engage in falsehoods and will instead pray for truth and fairness to prevail,” Baronda said in a press statement.

Baronda said her name never appeared in inquiries conducted by the House of Representatives, the Senate, or the ICI.

“The only reason I can think of for my name being dragged into this latest political circus is my association with a local personality who was someone critical of the previous administration and who is helping me navigate local politics,” Baronda said.

She said she trusts the discernment of the Ilonggo people to judge based on truth.

Tube did not disclose the amount of money allegedly contained in the suitcase. No official government bodies confirmed the allegation.

The issue surfaced amid political exchanges involving personalities linked to the previous and current administrations. No formal charges or documented findings link Baronda to the incident.

Other reports also named Uswag Party-list Rep. James "Jojo" Ang, Iloilo First District Representative Janette Garin, and former Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel.

Malacañang has not issued a statement addressing Tube’s claims. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)