Baronda facilitates cash aid for Palarong Pambansa athletes

ILOILO City Lone District Representative Julienne “Jam” Baronda facilitated the release of P10,000 in cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on May 15, 2026, to every athlete and coach representing Iloilo City in the Palarong Pambansa 2026 in Agusan del Sur.

The financial aid was distributed to the parents of the athletes to help cover logistical and other expenses ahead of the national sporting event.

Baronda, a former athlete herself, said the support aims to ease the burden on participants as they prepare to represent Iloilo City on the national stage.

“As a former athlete, I understand that talent and grit are only half the battle; a strong support system makes all the difference. We are ensuring our Iloilo City athletes have the logistical and financial backing they need to focus on what they do best -- winning and bringing pride to our City of Love,” Baronda said.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of providing both financial and moral support to the city’s delegation for the Palarong Pambansa 2026, one of the country’s largest annual sporting events for student-athletes.

The assistance is part of a broader effort to strengthen Iloilo City’s sports development program and ensure that athletes and coaches are adequately prepared for the competition in Agusan del Sur.

Parents and coaches received the funds during a distribution activity facilitated by Baronda’s office in coordination with the DSWD.

The Palarong Pambansa gathers top student-athletes from regions across the country to compete in various sporting events, promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and excellence among Filipino youth. (Leo Solinap)