Baronda shifts political allegiance to Lakas-CMD

ILOILO City's Lone District Representative Julienne "JamJam" Baronda has decided to join the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party.

Her decision came before attending the signing ceremony of the alliance between Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and Lakas-CMD, of which she became a member on May 7, 2024.

On May 8, the alliance was signed between Lakas-CMD and PFP with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Manila Polo Club, Makati.

"After thoroughly weighing all options, I have decided that it is to the best interest of the People of Iloilo City that I join Lakas Party," Baronda said in a statement.

Baronda said this decision was not an easy one, expressing her appreciation for her time with PFP.

"I am proud to have worked with the people of NUP who similarly shared with me a commitment to serve the community and its well-being. I will always cherish the relationship formed and the experiences gained during my stay with the party," Baronda said.

However, Baronda pointed toward a shift in her political priorities.

"As our society continues to evolve and confront new challenges, I find myself drawn to a political party whose values and principles more closely align with my own advocacies," Baronda said.

She believes that Lakas-CMD provides a more suitable platform to champion the issues she prioritizes for Iloilo City.

"I will continue to work and even work harder to make each and every Ilonggo feel the Gugma of our government through our legislative advocacies, projects, and assistance initiatives," Baronda said.

She expressed confidence that her membership in Lakas-CMD would further contribute to achieving these goals.

Baronda's move came amid preparations for the upcoming national elections in 2025.

The alliance between Lakas-CMD and PFP signified a strategic consolidation within the Philippine political landscape, but it remains to be seen how this shift in party affiliation will impact Baronda's political agenda and her approach to serving the constituents of Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)