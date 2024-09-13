Baronda welcomes return of Mabilog

ILOILO City Lone District Representative Julienne “Jam” Baronda has expressed her support for the return of former Iloilo City mayor Jed Mabilog, who has decided to face the legal charges against him.

In a statement on September 10, 2024, Pastor Stanley Flores, spokesperson of Baronda, said that Mabilog's decision to return to Iloilo City is a testament to his courage and selflessness.

“Former mayor Jed Mabilog’s courageous and selfless decision to return home and seek justice for his sullen reputation and for the tarnished image of Iloilo City is welcomed by the Ilonggos who love him and miss him, including Congresswoman Jam-Jam Baronda,” Flores said in statement.

The statement added that Mabilog was not a drug protector, and Iloilo City was never the most “shabulized.”

Baronda also expressed her prayers for Mabilog's safe homecoming.

"Cong. Jam-Jam Baronda was there when he left. And like a true friend and ally, she will be there when he returns," the statement added.

Mabilog's return to Iloilo City came after years of exile following allegations of drug involvement.

His decision to face the charges has sparked discussions and reactions among the public.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on September 10, 2024 said he supports Mabilog's return to address allegations against him. He believes that understanding the full context and addressing the truth is crucial for peace.

“I fully support former mayor Jed Mabilog's intention to return and address the allegations against him. It is important for us to understand the full context and get to the truth of the matter. Should he be given the opportunity to clear his name, this is a significant step towards both the truth and peace he is seeking,” Treñas said.

On Mabilog's decision to re-enter politics, Treñas said the former mayor has the right to run for any position. (Leo Solinap)