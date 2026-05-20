BJMP welcomes Mabilog

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) welcomed newly appointed Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Public Safety Jed Patrick Mabilog during his visit to the BJMP National Headquarters on May 19, 2026.

BJMP Chief Jail Director Ruel Rivera, together with the BJMP Command Group, received Mabilog during the courtesy visit as the agency expressed support for the new DILG official’s leadership in strengthening public safety initiatives.

“The BJMP is looking forward to working with you, Sir,” the bureau said in a statement following the visit.

The meeting highlighted the bureau’s commitment to strengthening coordination and cooperation with the DILG under the leadership of Mabilog, whose appointment as undersecretary for public safety was recently announced.

Rivera and other BJMP officials welcomed Mabilog at the BJMP National Headquarters and discussed the agency’s continuing efforts in maintaining jail security, improving personnel welfare, and enhancing public safety programs.

The BJMP said the visit signifies stronger collaboration between the bureau and the DILG in advancing reforms and initiatives aimed at improving the country’s jail management system and public safety services.

Mabilog’s appointment is expected to further support the government’s campaign to strengthen law enforcement coordination and improve public safety operations nationwide.

The BJMP also reaffirmed its commitment to support programs and policies under the DILG that promote professionalism, discipline, and effective public service. (Leo Solinap)