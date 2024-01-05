Blackout disrupts Iloilo City Hall business

MAYOR Jerry Treñas has ordered a half-day work suspension on Friday, January 5, 2024, due to power interruptions for four days now.

“City Hall will only be until 12:00 noon as we still continue to experience brownouts. Our employees have not slept well due to the ongoing power outages since Tuesday, and this affects productivity,” he said.

Use of the biometrics was even suspended in consideration of employees who were affected by the power interruption.

National Grip Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has yet to fully resolve the issue on power as Panay Island, Guimaras and Negros Occidental have been plunged into darkness just barely a day after the new year.

As a result, MORE Electric and Power Corporation, that energizes Iloilo City, has not been able to supply the needed electricity in the whole metro, resorting instead to rotational brownouts.

In earlier press releases, NGCP has stated restoration of power by late night of Thursday pending the Palm Concepcion Power Corporation’s (PCPC) synchronization to the grid for the remaining 135-megawatt requirement.

PCPC’s plant was able to get back to the Panay grid at 1:33 a.m. of January 5.

“At 6:30 in the morning, brownout sa City Hall. NGCP walang palabra de honor. I did not have power in my house last night. When I arrived at the office, there is no power as well. Palangga guid ako sang NGCP,” Treñas said. (PR)