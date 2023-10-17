Boy saves stray puppy from drowning, wins award with canine companion

KENT Miljhon Tumambing, 13, from Rizal Pala Pala I, Iloilo City, has a special bond with his dog, Ganers. The two are inseparable, and their story is one of love, rescue, and resilience.

Kent, as he is fondly known, first met Ganers when the puppy was just a stray.

He saw a group of kids playing with a stray puppy in a cruel and dangerous way; they had put him on a piece of plywood and floated him in the sea amid the raging waves. Without hesitation, Kent jumped in and saved the puppy's life.

Kent brought the stray puppy home and named him Ganers. The two quickly became best friends, and their bond grew stronger with each passing day. Kent treated Ganers like a younger brother, and Ganers loved Kent unconditionally.

Kent and Ganers joined the first-ever Iloilo City Run-for-Fun, held in celebration of Animal Welfare Week 2023 on October 7, 2023.

Ganers, who was inoculated with rabies vaccine, won the Spotted Asong Pinoy Award sponsored and given by the Department of Agriculture-Western Visayas, Regulatory Division.

Kent's love for animals is ingrained in his nature.

"Kent has always been a true animal enthusiast, a passion that has been evident since he was just a one-year-old toddler. Today, he cares for doves, dogs, and chickens on their family's farm," said Luisa Marie Tumambing, Kent's aunt.

"This boy, Kent, is a hero. His love for animals is exemplary, and his act of saving and adopting a stray puppy is noble and inspiring," said City Veterinarian Dr. Fernando J. Abulencia.

Kent's story is a powerful reminder of the special bond between humans and dogs. It is also a reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can make a big difference in the life of an animal. (PR)