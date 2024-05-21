Break vs heat stroke implemented in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Government is implementing a “heat stroke break” policy to protect traffic enforcers and workers under the scorching heat of the sun from related sickness.

“As the city continues to experience heat waves, I have instructed the department heads with personnel such as street sweepers and traffic aides to adjust or shorten their time on the field,” Mayor Jerry Treñas said.

General Services Officer Engr. Neil Ravena said street sweepers are able to finish their tasks early morning.

Traffic Management Unit head Uldarico Garbanzos said as human consideration, they implement break from heat between 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Garbanzos said the three-part approach also includes “visibility” or being present in choke corners during rush hours, and “reactionary” or personnel are allowed to seek shelter from the sun but should still respond to situations.

“We have inspectors, and we monitor through CCTVs. And of course, we remind our personnel to stay hydrated,” said Garbanzos.

Non-Communicable Disease Coordinator Dr. Althea Tampos cautioned on indicators and immediate treatment in case of heat stroke, which occurs when the body is overheating and cannot cool down due to prolonged exposure to extremely high temperatures or physical overexertion.

Symptoms are headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushed hot and dry skin, extremely thirsty and dehydrated, dry and swollen tongue, and body temperature reaching over 40 degrees Celsius.

“In some cases, the person experiences confusion or altered mental status, disorientation, and is delirious. If the body lacks sufficient fluids, our organs may incur damage,” Tampos said.

She said that if a person is experiencing heat stroke, he or she must be moved to a cool area and keep the person still; give small sips of water; loosen clothing; place ice packs or cool, wet towels; but do not give paracetamol, aspirin, or ibuprofen.

Taking a bath may help cool down the body after prolonged exposure to extreme heat, but Tampos encouraged to first take a brief rest to avoid sudden changes in one’s body temperature. (PR)