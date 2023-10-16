Business community calls for urgent Iloilo airport upgrade

THE Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Iloilo Inc. (FCCCII) has voiced its growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Iloilo International Airport (IIA) and has called for urgent measures to enhance the facility in an open letter on Monday, October 16, 2023.

"The FCCCII has expressed its concerns regarding the deteriorating state of the Iloilo International Airport (IA) and called for urgent action to upgrade the facility," said Engr. Terence Uygongco, FCCCIl president.

The FCCCII emphasized the pivotal role played by the airport as the gateway to the Western Visayas region, fostering economic growth, development, and tourism.

"However, the IIA's current condition, characterized by overcrowding, congestion, and outdated and non-functioning facilities, is hindering its ability to meet the increasing demand for travel," Uygongco said.

In response to these challenges, the FCCCII has urged both the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) to provide a status update on the plans for the IIA's upgrade.

"The FCCCI urged the Caap and the DOT to provide an update on the plans for upgrading the IlA and expediting the resolution of the submitted Public-Private Partnership (PPP) proposals for the airport's modernization," Uygongco said.

The FCCCII is a non-profit organization with a dedicated focus on promoting economic development and strengthening bonds between the Filipino and Chinese communities in Iloilo.

"The FCCCI actively advocates for initiatives that enhance the region's business environment and infrastructure," he said.

Early last week, Iloilo Economic Development Foundation Incorporated (ILED) also urged the Caap to urgently address the deteriorating condition of IIA in a letter on October 12, 2023.

"As the primary international and domestic gateway to the Western Visayas region, the airport's outdated facilities and limited infrastructure have hindered economic growth and tourism potential," said Uygongco, who is also the chairman of ILED.

ILED highlights the urgent requirement for a PPP strategy to accelerate the necessary upgrades and provide long-term, top-class airport services.

“Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors are paramount. Through PPP, we can leverage expertise and resources, ensuring efficient upgrades and long-term maintenance, benefiting both residents and visitors alike,” Uygongco said in a statement.

Iloilo airport should address infrastructure concerns, allowing it to access new resources, innovative ideas, and managerial skills by integrating private enterprises through PPP.

"ILED calls upon the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and private entities to join hands in this transformative endeavor, propelling Iloilo towards a vibrant, economically thriving future," Uygongco said.

This PPP proposal aligns with the trend of public and private sector collaboration to guide development and infrastructure upgrades in the region. (SunStar Philippines)