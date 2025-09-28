Businessman arrested in San Joaquin drug raid

A 36-YEAR-OLD businessman tagged as a high-value individual was arrested with 80 grams of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the San Joaquin Municipal Police Station (MPS) at Purok 2, Poblacion, San Joaquin, Iloilo, at around 6:50 p.m. on September 26, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Zito, a resident of San Joaquin, yielded five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items during the operation.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for the successful operation.

“I commend the dedication of our police force in the successful operation against illegal drugs. This victory is proof of our steadfast commitment to ending the menace of illicit drugs. May this serve as a warning to those who continue to be involved and a reminder to all that together we must advance a safe and prosperous region," Ligan said.

The arrested businessman is now under police custody and will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)