Calinog cops bust high-value drug suspect, seize P1.7 million in shabu

THE Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) successfully arrested a suspected high-value drug personality and seized around P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operating teams and the unwavering support from the Ilonggo community.

"I was thrilled about the dedication of our Ilonggo Cops and the unwavering support of beloved Ilonggos for their unceasing efforts to eradicate illegal drugs in our province," Razalan said.

The suspect, identified by his alias Joms, is a 45-year-old married resident of Barangay Tabucan, Calinog.

The seizure involved 250 grams of suspected shabu estimated to be worth P1,700,000 based on standard drug prices, and a .45 caliber pistol with ammunition.

Police apprehended Joms at around 11:00 a.m. in Barangay Carvasana after a buy-bust operation conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team.

The operation stemmed from a tip received from concerned citizens in Calinog Town.

Following a month of careful validation, authorities confirmed Joms' alleged involvement in illegal drug activities in Calinog and neighboring towns.

Razalan emphasized the importance of community collaboration in achieving a drug-free province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)