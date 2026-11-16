Calle Real Night Market returns with Christmas cheer

THE much-anticipated Calle Real Night Market is set to return from November 27 to 29, bringing Christmas cheer, local flavors, cultural performances, and community festivities to the heart of downtown Iloilo.

Carrying the theme, “Wish Upon a Star Calle Real Christmas Night Market: Celebrating Heritage, Community, Ilonggo Pride, Local Flavors and Cultural Performances,” this year's event is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors over three nights, making it one of Iloilo City's signature Christmas celebrations.

During a press conference, Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy Focal Person and Assistant to the Mayor for Special Projects Leny Ledesma said the Calle Real Night Market has grown into one of the city's most anticipated annual events since it was first launched during Iloilo City's Charter Day celebration.

Over its eight editions, the Night Market has welcomed an estimated 97,000 visitors, generated more than P13.4 million in sales, and featured 665 participating stalls, providing significant opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises while promoting locally produced goods and homegrown talent.

This year, the Night Market will feature 100 kiosks and 65 vendors offering a diverse selection of food, fashion pieces, arts and crafts, accessories, gifts, and other locally made products.

To accommodate more exhibitors and visitors, organizers have expanded the event area toward the Museum of Philippine Economic History.

Visitors can also look forward to a lively entertainment lineup featuring eight performances and 12 buskers, alongside live bands, cultural presentations, and Christmas carollers throughout the three-day celebration.

One of the major attractions is the Tanduay Night, which will feature live music, exclusive promotions, merchandise, and interactive activities for visitors.

Crowd-favorite videoke contest will also return as part of the enhanced Christmas Night Market experience.

According to Ledesma, the Night Market continues to stand out among Unesco Creative Cities of Gastronomy for its unique blend of food, heritage, and culture.

While street food is common in many places, she said the integration of gastronomy, culture, and heritage has made the event distinct and well-received internationally.

The City Government has coordinated with concerned agencies and departments to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

Measures include health card validation, food safety inspections, electrical safety checks, sanitation compliance, and proper waste management.

Stricter safety regulations will also be implemented during the event to prevent possible disruptions and hazards.

Beyond food and shopping, the Calle Real Night Market has become a social hub where families, friends, and communities gather during the holiday season.

Ledesma said the event remains popular because it is affordable, family-friendly, and offers excellent value for money.

She noted that reunions, family outings, and community gatherings have become a common sight during every edition of the Night Market.

“Makaon ta, ma-shopping ta, ma-enjoy ta, kag mag-bonding ta upod sang aton pamilya kag mga abyan,” Ledesma said. (PR)