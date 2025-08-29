Capiz 2nd most wanted arrested for statutory rape in Sapian

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), through the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), arrested the province’s second most wanted person during a manhunt operation in Barangay Poblacion, Sapian, Capiz, at about 2:16 p.m. on August 28, 2025.

The suspect, alias Boy, 26, married, a construction worker from Sapian, Capiz, was served a warrant of arrest for statutory rape under the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 11648 or the Act Providing for Stronger Protection Against Rape.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 21, Mambusao, Capiz, on July 8, 2025, with no bail recommended.

The operation was carried out by the Sapian Municipal Police Station (MPS), with support from the CPPO Tracker Team, Regional Special Operations Group, and the Regional Intelligence Division (RID 6).

The suspect is now under the custody of the Sapian MPS for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, lauded the operating units for their determination in arresting wanted persons.

“This successful arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of our police units to ensure that offenders are made accountable for their crimes and justice is served to the victims. PRO 6 remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the communities of Western Visayas,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)