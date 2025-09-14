Capiz 3rd most wanted person arrested in Jamindan

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested the third most wanted person in Capiz during an operation in Barangay Bayebaye, Jamindan, Capiz, on September 12, 2025.

Around 4:19 p.m., operatives of Jamindan Municipal Police Station (MPS) served a warrant of arrest against alias Tito, 52, married, a farmer, and a resident of Jamindan, Capiz. He was wanted for four counts of qualified rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(A), in relation to Article 266-B(1) of the Revised Penal Code.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operatives for the successful arrest.

“This successful arrest is proof of our unrelenting commitment to deliver justice to victims and to maintain peace and security in Western Visayas. Let this serve as a stern warning to those who continue to hide from the law – PRO 6 will never stop until you are made accountable,” Ligan said.

The warrant of arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 21, Mambusao, Capiz, on September 8, 2025. No bail was recommended.

Alias Tito is now under the custody of Jamindan MPS for proper disposition.

PRO 6 said the arrest highlights their intensified manhunt operations against wanted persons in Western Visayas to ensure justice and community safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)