Capiz, Iloilo police arrest 2 'top wanted' in separate operations

POLICE authorities in Capiz and Iloilo arrested two of the most wanted persons (MWPs) in Western Visayas in separate operations on February 3, 2026.

The arrested persons were Capiz Province’s second most wanted individual for statutory rape and Iloilo Province’s tenth most wanted suspect for acts of lasciviousness, according to the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

The Capiz Province second MWP was arrested at around 2:25 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Dumarao, Capiz, while the Iloilo Provincial tenth MWP—also listed as the first most wanted person at the municipal level—was apprehended at about 10:30 p.m. in Sitio Atangan, Barangay Garita, San Enrique, Iloilo.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the arresting units in both operations, citing sustained intelligence work and close coordination among police units.

“This arrest reflects the unwavering commitment of our police force to uphold the rule of law and ensure public safety. It is the result of sustained intelligence work, close coordination, and the dedication of our personnel on the ground. We assure the public that PRO 6 remains steadfast in pursuing wanted individuals and will continue to intensify operations to bring criminals to justice and maintain peace and order in our communities,” Ligan said in a statement following the Capiz arrest.

In a separate statement after the Iloilo arrest, Ligan said, “This accomplishment reflects the effective coordination and relentless efforts of our units on the ground. We assure the public that we will continue to intensify operations against wanted individuals to ensure a safer and more secure community for all.”

Authorities identified the Capiz suspect as alias Necanor, 33, married, a farmer, and a resident of Dumarao, Capiz. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 14, Roxas City, Capiz, for two counts of statutory rape and lascivious conduct under Article 366 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act (RA) 7610, as amended by RA 11648.

The court recommended no bail for the two counts of statutory rape and set bail at ₱180,000 for the charge of lascivious conduct.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Dumarao Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the 2nd Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company (CPMFC), Tracker Team B of the Capiz Provincial Intelligence Unit (CPIU), the Provincial Intelligence Team of Capiz, and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas.

Police said the suspect was informed of the charges against him and of his constitutional rights before being taken into police custody for proper disposition of his case.

In Iloilo, personnel of the San Enrique MPS arrested alias Herald, 38, a laborer and resident of San Enrique, Iloilo, who was listed as the provincial tenth most wanted person and the first most wanted individual at the municipal level.

The suspect was apprehended at around 10:30 p.m. in Sitio Atangan, Barangay Garita, San Enrique, Iloilo, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 6, Dumangas, Iloilo, on December 16, 2025.

The warrant stemmed from a charge of acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to RA 7610. The court set the recommended bail for the suspect’s temporary liberty at ₱200,000.

The San Enrique MPS took the suspect into custody before turning him over to the concerned court, police said.

PRO 6 said the two arrests form part of intensified operations against wanted persons across Western Visayas, involving close coordination among municipal police stations, provincial intelligence units, mobile force companies, and the Regional Intelligence Unit.

Police leadership reiterated that operations against wanted individuals remain a priority to strengthen public safety and maintain peace and order in communities across the region.

Authorities reported no untoward incidents during the two separate arrest operations. Both suspects are now under police custody and are expected to face the charges filed against them before the proper courts.

PRO 6 added that it will continue to strengthen intelligence-driven operations and inter-unit coordination to locate and arrest individuals with standing warrants, particularly those involved in crimes against women and children. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)