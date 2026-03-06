Capiz police arrest 2, seize P748,000 shabu

CAPIZ Police Provincial Office (CPPO) operatives arrested two drug personalities and seized 110 grams of suspected shabu valued at P748,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Banica, Roxas City at 5:44 p.m. on March 5, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as Michael, 37, a businessman from President Roxas, Capiz, classified as a high-value individual (HVI) and drug surrenderee; and Ron, 41, of Balete, Aklan, classified as a street-value individual (SVI).

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the CPPO, the President Roxas Municipal Police Station, the Roxas City Police Station, and the Capiz Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) conducted the operation.

Team members recovered four transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing 110 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price of P748,000. Operatives also recovered buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

The suspects remain in police custody and face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Specific charges include Section 5 for the sale of dangerous drugs, Section 11 for possession, and Section 26 for conspiracy.

CPPO officials said the office will continue intelligence-driven operations in coordination with partner agencies to identify and arrest individuals involved in illegal drug activities in Capiz and nearby provinces. The confiscated substances will undergo examination at the Philippine National Police forensic laboratory.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units and reaffirmed the police force’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“This successful operation reflects our continued commitment to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. We commend our operatives for their dedication and assure the public that PRO 6 will sustain aggressive operations to keep our communities safe,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)