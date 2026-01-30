Capiz police arrest province’s 2nd most wanted suspect in statutory rape cases

PERSONNEL of the Sapian Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Roxas City Police Station arrested Capiz province’s second most wanted person for two counts of statutory rape in Barangay 8, Roxas City, Capiz, around 4:15 p.m. on January 28, 2026.

The suspect was identified as alias Steph, 26, a salesman, with a common-law spouse and a resident of Sapian, Capiz. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on January 27, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 20, in Mambusao, Capiz. The court recommended no bail for the accused.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) for the successful arrest.

“The arrest of the most wanted individual reflects the dedication and vigilance of our police personnel in enforcing the law and ensuring public safety. This achievement underscores our firm commitment to bring offenders to justice and maintain peace and order in the community. We thank the public for their continued support and cooperation in our sustained anti-criminality efforts,” Ligan said.

Police said the operation was carried out through coordinated efforts of the Sapian MPS and Roxas City Police Station (RCPS) following intelligence validation on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Authorities confirmed that the accused is currently under the custody of the Sapian MPS for proper disposition and further legal proceedings.

The CPPO said it continues to intensify its campaign against wanted persons as part of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas’ (PRO 6) sustained anti-criminality drive, urging the public to report individuals facing outstanding warrants to authorities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)