Capiz suspect nabbed, P612,000 shabu, firearm seized

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), through the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and confiscated shabu worth P612,000 during the implementation of search warrants in Barangay Maralag, Mambusao, Capiz, at 9:42 p.m. on August 27, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units for their efforts in the anti-drug campaign.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to rid our communities of illegal drugs and other forms of criminality. PRO 6 will not rest until we ensure a safer, more peaceful, and drug-free Western Visayas for everyone,” Ligan said.

The suspect was identified as alias Ed, 34, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Maralag, Mambusao. He was arrested by joint elements of the Mambusao Municipal Police Station (MPS), the 2nd Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), and the 62nd Special Action Company (62SAC) of the 6th Special Action Battalion (6SAB), PNP-SAF.

The search warrants were issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 21, Mambusao, Capiz, on August 22, 2025.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 14 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing approximately 90 grams, one digital weighing scale, one homemade 12-gauge shotgun, two live rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, and other non-drug items.

The arrested suspect is in police custody at the Mambusao Municipal Police Station for processing. He will be charged with violations of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013, and RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)