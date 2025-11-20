Capiz’s 2nd most wanted arrested for multiple rape charges

POLICE arrested Capiz province’s second most wanted person (MWP), a 51-year-old laborer, for multiple counts of rape during an operation in Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Dumarao, Capiz at 11:42 p.m. on November 19, 2025.

Alias Ben was wanted for rape by sexual assault and for statutory rape under the amended provisions of the Revised Penal Code.

Police served a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 14 in Roxas City on November 6, 2025.

The court set bail at P200,000 for each of the two counts of rape by sexual assault and recommended no bail for the three counts of statutory rape.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Dumarao MPS for proper disposition.

The arrest was carried out by the Dumarao Municipal Police Station (MPS) with support from the 2nd Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company Tracker Team B, Maayon MPS, Provincial Intelligence Team Capiz, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the units involved for their coordinated action.

“I commend the unwavering dedication and swift action of our police units that led to this successful arrest. This accomplishment is not only a victory for law enforcement, but also a strong message to those who continue to defy the law, that Police Regional Office 6 will relentlessly pursue you until justice is served,” Ligan said.

He emphasized the importance of community cooperation in maintaining safety in Western Visayas. Ligan urged communities to stay committed in combating all forms of criminality, stating that collective efforts are essential to creating a safer and more peaceful environment for everyone in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)