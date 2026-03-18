Capiz’s 3rd most wanted person nabbed for murder, frustrated murder

POLICE arrested the third most wanted person at the provincial level in Dumarao, Capiz, on Monday morning, March 16, 2026.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old "Kevin," was apprehended in Poblacion Ilawod by virtue of a warrant for murder and frustrated murder.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the suspect was caught at 8:54 a.m. by joint operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Dumarao Municipal Police Station (MPS), and the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Tracker Team Bravo.

“We will not stop until all wanted persons are brought before the court. Operations like this send a clear message that the police will continue to pursue fugitives and ensure that justice prevails,” Ligan said.

The arrest was carried out under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 17 in Roxas City on December 17, 2025. The charges fall under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

The court recommended no bail for the murder charge, while bail for the frustrated murder case was set at P200,000.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to the Dumarao Municipal Police Station for documentation and disposition before being turned over to the issuing court.

PRO 6 stated that the operation is part of its intensified campaign against wanted persons to ensure they face the rule of law.

The successful arrest underscores ongoing law enforcement efforts to track down individuals evading justice across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)