Car painter arrested with P544,000 worth of shabu

A 34-YEAR-OLD car painter identified only as alias Panoy, tagged as a high-value individual (HVI), was arrested during a buy-bust conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6).

Seized in the operation conducted at 5:05 p.m. of May 14, 2026 in Zone 3, Barangay Barroc, Tigbauan, Iloilo were also 80 grams of shabu worth P544,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-illegal drug operation and reiterated the police force’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication and teamwork of our personnel in keeping illegal drugs away from our communities. We will continue to strengthen our anti-illegal drug operations and ensure that those involved in illegal drug activities are held accountable under the law,” Ligan said.

The suspect, a resident of Tigbauan, Iloilo, was placed under arrest after more than a month of surveillance and monitoring conducted by law enforcement authorities.

Investigation disclosed that Panoy allegedly operated in Tigbauan, neighboring towns, and Iloilo City.

Recovered from the suspect were eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money, proceeds money, and several other drug and non-drug items during the operation.

The anti-illegal drug operation was spearheaded by the RPDEU 6 in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas, the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas, and the Tigbauan Municipal Police Station.

The suspect is currently under police custody and is set to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 said the operation was part of the continuing efforts of law enforcement agencies to dismantle illegal drug activities in Western Visayas and prevent the distribution of illegal substances in communities.

The arrest also highlighted the coordination among anti-drug enforcement units and intelligence operatives in tracking suspected drug personalities operating in Iloilo Province and nearby areas.

Police authorities assured the public that intensified anti-illegal drug operations would continue as part of the campaign to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region. (Leo Solinap)