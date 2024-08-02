Carelon Global Solutions expands operations, targets Iloilo as Hims Hub

CARELON Global Solutions Philippines, a leading healthcare solutions provider, is set to expand its operations in Western Visayas, reinforcing the region’s bid to become the Healthcare Information and Management Services (Hims) capital of the world by 2028.

Established in 2018 as Legato Health Technologies Philippines, the company rebranded in 2023 to align with its vision of becoming a trusted healthcare partner.

In Iloilo City, Carelon currently employs around 3,800 people, with plans to increase to 4,000 by the end of the year.

With a current workforce of over 9,000 employees across four facilities in the country, two in Manila and two in Iloilo, Carelon aims to increase its total headcount to 10,000 by the end of the year.

Nicki Agcaoili, chief country executive of Carelon Global Solutions Philippines, with over 20 years of experience in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, is driving Carelon’s overall strategy and fostering a culture of innovation.

“Being a Bacolod City native, I’m passionate about growing the company and nurturing world-class talent in the region. We believe in the potential of Western Visayas to become a major player in the healthcare industry, and we’re committed to contributing to its growth,” he said.

Agcaoili announced that he now can welcome not only senior citizens and undergrads but also persons with disabilities (PWD).

His previous roles include leadership positions in Straive and a successful tech startup, Compass PH.

Leading the expansion in Western Visayas is Judy Murillo, a seasoned industry veteran and member-facing business leader at Carelon.

Murillo emphasized the positive impact of the company’s growth on the local community.

“Expanding our operations in Iloilo City means upskilling our talent, enhancing our capabilities, and expanding our office space. This not only benefits the local economy but also provides fulfilling career opportunities for Filipinos, allowing them to stay close to their families,” Murillo said.

Murillo, who is from Bacolod City, said that hiring in Iloilo City is easy due to the numerous universities and numerous "talents" present in the city.

He is also spearheading the expansion in Western Visayas and focusing on employee development and community involvement.

Carelon’s expansion aligns with the region’s Hims roadmap and supports the company’s goal of achieving over 80 higher-value services performed out of the country as a global capability center.

Carelon’s commitment to its employees is evident in its “It Starts with Care” initiative.

This program focuses on employee growth, well-being, and inclusivity, creating a positive work environment that extends to clients and customers.

“We take care of our employees through growth and learning opportunities, impactful perks and benefits, and meaningful programs like those that embrace persons with disability into the workforce,” Murillo said.

Jamie Abella, senior manager for marketing, communications, and external affairs, brings a wealth of experience in branding and communications to amplify Carelon’s brand and enhance employee engagement.

Carelon Global Solutions Philippines’ expansion in Western Visayas is a testament to the region's growing prominence in the healthcare industry.

The company's dedication to its employees and the community is anticipated to foster economic growth and enhance healthcare services. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)