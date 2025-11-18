Carelon PH opens doors to senior workers amid rising aging population

CARELON Global Solutions Philippines is hiring senior citizens across its operations as the country moves toward becoming an aging population by 2030, according to the Commission on Population Development.

The company said more than 20 of its employees aged 60 and above are working in medical management, customer care, and other units, showing that older workers remain capable and productive when given opportunities.

Nicki Agcaoili, chief country executive of Carelon Global Solutions Philippines, said age has never been a barrier in their hiring process.

“We have proven in our organization that age is just a number,” Agcaoili said. “We have more than 20 senior citizen employees across various lines of business, from customer care representatives to medical management, and even in our leadership team.”

One of them is Apolinaria, 68, known as Narie to her co-workers, who returned to the Philippines in 2017 after eight years as an overseas nurse. Despite her experience, she was rejected by hospitals and clinics because of her age.

Carelon eventually hired her as a medical management nurse, allowing her to continue practicing her profession remotely while helping provide high-quality and cost-effective healthcare.

Another senior employee, Efleda, 64, said she also did not expect to be hired at her age.

“Initially, I was thinking that the agency was just trying to meet some kind of quota, that it would be a far cry for me to get hired because of my age. Lo and behold, this was the first hiring company that did not ask for my date of birth or my age,” she said.

Efleda said she had no previous experience working in a contact center, but the company’s welcoming environment helped her adjust.

“Learning to work here was like learning the ABC in first grade,” she said. “Everyone was ready to help me, supportive, and there when I reached out for help. No one made snide comments about me being old or being slow. They just accepted me, unconditionally, and this provided me with emotional stability.”

Carelon said it has no specific program targeting senior citizen applicants, but its longstanding policy of hiring based on qualifications naturally welcomes older workers.

“For us, it has always been an unspoken default to hire whoever was qualified. Since we have no age limitation specified in our profile, our process allows us to hire senior citizens and persons with disabilities,” said Mary Ann Batallones, head of Talent Acquisition.

Ding, the director for Facilities and Admin, said older employees remain strong and capable learners.

“What drew me to this company was its genuine commitment to inclusivity, especially its thoughtful approach to senior citizens. Whether it’s through accessible facilities, community outreach, or digital literacy initiatives, I saw an opportunity to contribute to something meaningful,” Ding said.

Technical writer Boyet shared the same sentiment, saying the inclusive work culture and the company’s support systems attracted him to the job.

Agcaoili said the company’s culture is anchored on genuine care for its employees and the communities they serve. “Care is in our DNA,” she said. “When our associates feel the care coming from the organization and the leaders, that care enables them to be the best version of themselves. Care also then translates outward into the work we do and the services we deliver to our clients.”

Carelon continues to hire qualified applicants across its business units. Interested individuals may visit its Facebook and LinkedIn pages for recruitment updates. (Leo Solinap)