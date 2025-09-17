Carles police arrest two in P564,400 drug bust

THE Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Carles Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested two suspects in an anti-drug buy-bust operation in Sitio Camendes, Barangay Bancal, Carles, Iloilo around 10 p.m. on September 16, 2025.

The operation, led by Police Major Sonny Boy D. Garnace, chief of police, resulted in the arrest of alias Pandoy, 46, a resident of Barangay Pani-an, Balasan, Iloilo, identified as a newly classified high-value individual (HVI), and alias Jim, 40, a resident of Barangay Bancal, Carles, Iloilo, identified as a street-level individual (SVI).

Police recovered approximately 83 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P564,400.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from a tip from a concerned citizen regarding the suspects’ drug activities.

Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), praised the Carles police for their continuing efforts against illegal drugs.

"We continue to strongly call for the rejection of illegal drugs to curb its harmful effects on the people. We will not stop pursuing individuals involved in this illegal activity to ensure that they are arrested and imprisoned for their evil deeds," Razalan said.

The two suspects are detained at the Carles MPS and face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. These violations carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

The Ippo reaffirmed its commitment to sustain anti-drug operations to maintain peace and order across the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)