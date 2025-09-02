Carpenter nabbed with P816,000 'shabu' in Iloilo City

A HIGH-VALUE-INDIVIDUAL (HVI) was arrested after police seized around 120 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P816,000 in a buy-bust in Barangay Cuartero, Jaro District, Iloilo City, on September 1, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Peter, 34, a carpenter and resident of Barangay Cuartero, was apprehended by operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) at about 8:35 p.m.

The anti-drug operation was conducted in coordination with Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG SOU 6), Special Weapons and Tactics of Iloilo City Police Office (SWAT Icpo), and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

Confiscated items during the operation included five plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the coordinated efforts of ICPO and its partner units.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our unyielding commitment to fight illegal drugs in Western Visayas. We will continue to intensify our operations to protect our communities and ensure a drug-free region,” Ligan said.

The suspect is under police custody and will face charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Both offenses carry the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)