Catholic school partially damaged in fire; no casualties reported

THE Iloilo City Fire Station reported a structural fire at San Jose Catholic School Inc., located at Plaza Libertad, San Jose Calasanz Street, Barangay Zamora-Melliza, City Proper, Iloilo City on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The fire was reported at 11:49 a.m. and firefighters arrived by 11:52 a.m. The fire was categorized as a first-alarm incident and was declared fire out at noon.

Mark Angelo D. Caligdong, ground commander at the scene, coordinated the efforts that involved four firetrucks and one ambulance.

The fire, which struck the educational establishment owned by San Jose Catholic School Inc., resulted in an estimated P52,000 in damages.

No casualties nor injuries were reported, and the fire only partially affected the establishment.

As the investigation continues, the focus is on understanding the cause of the fire and preventing future incidents. (SunStar Philippines)