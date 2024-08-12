Cause-oriented groups condemn the killing of labor leader in Iloilo

BAYAN Panay and Panay Alliance Karapatan strongly condemned the killing of labor leader Aurelio "Boy" Bosque, who was among five individuals killed in an alleged encounter between the New People's Army (NPA) and government troops in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo, on August 8, 2024.

The deaths occurred during an alleged encounter between members of the NPA or the communist terrorist group (CTG) and the combined forces of the 12th, 61st, and 82nd infantry battalions according to the Philippine Army.

Bosque, a former sugar worker and advocate for workers' rights, served as the regional coordinator and spokesperson for Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) Panay from 1996 and later as a spokesperson for Bayan Panay.

"Boy’s choice to take a different path was a personal decision, reflecting his commitment to a broader role in serving the people. Bayan respects and honors his ultimate sacrifice for the cause of the working masses," the statement read on August 11, 2024.

The groups attributed the ongoing armed conflict to "deeply rooted oppressive and exploitative conditions in society," citing issues such as low wages, landlessness, and human rights violations.

"Boy recognized the limitations faced by labor unions in achieving substantial gains, such as securing wages enough to provide for one's family. This reality is starkly evident today, with the significant gap between the current P480 daily wage and the P1,100 family living wage needed for workers in Western Visayas," the statement added.

The groups also criticized the government's "subservience to imperialist nations," particularly the United States, which they said intensifies the hardships faced by Filipinos.

"As long as injustice, poverty, and oppression persist, so too will the desire for a better future," the statement emphasized.

Bayan Panay and Karapatan Panay condemned the killing of the five individuals in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo, on August 8, 2024, describing it as "barbaric and inhumane." The groups called for an independent investigation into the incident, citing possible violations of the laws of war.

"The wounds on the bodies of the five victims—front-facing gunshot wounds, suspected stab wounds, bruises, and shattered arms—suggest signs of torture, a clear violation of the laws of war," the statement read.

The groups reiterated their call for the resumption of peace talks to address the root causes of the armed conflict.

The statement stated the government's belief that the NDFP can be defeated through war crimes, such as civilians, captured fighters, or persons hors de combat, is deemed a mistake.

"Injustices only serve to fuel and intensify the revolutionary flame, and that flame will continue to burn... Resume Peace Talks Now," the statement concluded. (SunStar Philippines)