CDRRMC recommends state of calamity due to water scarcity

THE Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) recommended on April 17, 2024 for the declaration of state of calamity due to water scarcity.

Mayor Jerry Treñas, chairman of the CDRRMC, emphasized that the declaration will allow the City to utilize its quick response fund (QRF) to procure additional water and provide for the immediate potable water needs of affected communities.

The council approved to utilize some P12,544,200.

More than 20,000 individuals from 25 barangays have already been affected by drought. This is expected to rise in the coming months. Barangays in the City Proper District are severely affected, as well as the districts of Arevalo and Mandurriao.

Water distributors, South Balibago Resources Inc. and Metro Pacific Iloilo Water, have promised to provide water tanks to barangays if needed. They will be expected to deliver water on top of their regular supply to the communities. Water will be distributed to all affected barangays for the next three months.

The declaration would also allow affected barangays to utilize their QRF in buying additional water tanks, and supply.

During the meeting, Dr. Rosa Perez, Manila Observatory Senior Research fellow, and Jessica Dator-Bercilla of the National Resilience Council presented data and inputs for the CDRRMC to consider in making science-informed decisions as response to El Niño in the urban context.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) also presented climate projections for the next three months, while the CDRRM Office, General Services Office and City Environment and Natural Resources Office presented salient points of their ground survey on wells, and situations of affected barangays.

The City Council is expected to discuss and adopt the declaration of state of calamity due to water scarcity in their legislative session immediately. (PR)