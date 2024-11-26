Cebu Pacific’s Iloilo-Singapore flights ‘to boost tourism, economy’

CEBU Pacific Air launched its inaugural direct international flight connecting Iloilo and Singapore, marking another milestone for the airline and enhancing the connectivity of Western Visayas.

The first flight to Singapore departed Iloilo International Airport at 11:58 p.m. on November 25, 2024, with 128 passengers onboard.

The return flight landed in Iloilo at 7:33 a.m. on November 26, 2024, bringing 139 passengers back to Iloilo.

Cebu Pacific’s Iloilo-Singapore flights will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering both residents and tourists greater travel options.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) Area-Western Visayas highlighted the importance of the new route, citing its potential to promote tourism and economic growth in Iloilo and the Western Visayas region.

“This direct route is expected to open doors for new ventures and memorable travel experiences, making Iloilo an even more vibrant hub in the region,” Caap said in a press release.

The Iloilo-Singapore route is expected to strengthen Iloilo's position as a key regional hub, providing a gateway to Southeast Asia. (Leo Solinap)