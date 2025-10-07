Cecile Licad returns to Iloilo City, shares world-class music

WORLD-renowned Filipino pianist Cecile Licad mesmerized Ilonggos with a powerful and graceful performance at the historic Sta. Ana Parish in Molo, Iloilo City, on the evening of October 6, 2025.

The concert, titled “Cecile Licad: Sharing the Gift of Music,” was presented by First Philippine Holdings (FPH), Senator Franklin Drilon and Mila Drilon, the University of the Philippines Visayas, Rustan’s, the Miranila Heritage House & Library, and the Provincial Government of Catanduanes.

It was held in cooperation with the Iloilo City Government, Philippine Airlines as the official airline partner, Sta. Ana Parish of Molo, Mr. and Mrs. Alfonso Tan, Alvin Tan, the Catanduanes Provincial Tourism Office, the Catanduanes Provincial Information Office, and E-Crown Hotel and Resort.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed deep admiration for Licad’s artistry, describing the evening as a moment of pride for Iloilo City.

“Mesmerized guid ako sang exceptional performance sang aton world-renowned classical pianist, Cecile Licad, sa historic Sta. Ana Parish sa Molo. Her artistry, passion, and mastery of music truly captivated everyone and filled the church with grace, elegance, and inspiration,” Treñas said.

She added that hosting Licad was made possible through the efforts of former senator Drilon, whom she thanked for bringing another world-class performance to Iloilo.

“We are deeply honored nga ma-host naton si Ms. Licad diri sa Iloilo City. Isa guid ini ka oportunidad nga natabo tungod sa inisyatibo ni Tito Frank Drilon, aton pinalangga nga former Ilonggo Senator. Ini nga concert isa ka highlight sang aton Iloilo City Arts Festival 2025, a celebration that honors the beauty and power of the arts, nurtures local talent, and brings world-class performances closer to every Ilonggo,” Treñas said.

(We are deeply honored to host Ms. Licad here in Iloilo City. This is an opportunity that happened because of the initiative of Tito Frank Drilon, our beloved former Ilonggo Senator. This concert is a highlight of our Iloilo City Arts Festival 2025, a celebration that honors the beauty and power of the arts, nurtures local talent, and brings world-class performances closer to every Ilonggo.)

The mayor reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to cultural growth and support for creative industries.

“As we continue to position Iloilo City as the center of arts, culture, and creative excellence in the region, we reaffirm our commitment to support artists and cultural programs that inspire, educate, and uplift our community. Truly, Ilonggos deserve world-class entertainment and nights like this remind us how rich, vibrant, and inspiring our cultural soul can be,” she said.

Drilon, who helped organize the event, emphasized that Licad’s concert was part of a broader cultural initiative promoting Iloilo’s artistic and heritage identity.

“Cecile performed in Molo Church in 2018 to standing ovations from Ilonggos. We are bringing her back to bring joy and inspiration to our kasimanwas,” Drilon said.

“Molo Church is a fitting venue for the concert because we are promoting our heritage sites as venues for arts events. Iloilo is, after all, positioning itself as a city of arts, culture, and heritage,” he added.

The free concert was one of the major highlights of the Iloilo City Arts Festival 2025 and part of this year’s Iloilo Arts Month celebration.

Licad’s performance followed her engagements at Gallery MiraNila by The Blue Leaf in Quezon City on October 1, and preceded upcoming shows at the UPV Museum of Art and Cultural Heritage in Iloilo City on October 7, and at the E-Crown Hotel Ballroom in Virac, Catanduanes on October 11.

Licad, an internationally acclaimed artist, has performed with leading orchestras globally under renowned conductors like Claudio Abbado and Seiji Ozawa. She is admired for her virtuosity and artistry, serving as an ambassador for Philippine musical excellence.

The performance in Iloilo City is her second, following a 2018 concert at the Sta. Ana Parish of Molo, where she received a standing ovation from a full audience.

Her return to Iloilo City reaffirmed her connection with Ilonggos, who once again filled the historic Molo Church to witness a night of music that combined classical mastery with heartfelt expression. (Leo Solinap)