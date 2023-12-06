Ceres bus plunges into ravine in Antique; 17 confirmed dead

The PDRRMO said that the retrieval operation was halted Wednesday morning as all of the visible bodies have been retrieved.

The bus, though, has yet to be recovered from the crash site.

The barangay and municipal government units have been instructed to immediately notify the PDRRMO in case of any additional sightings of bodies.

Cadiao assured that the Provincial Government will shoulder all the hospital expenses for the victims and they will provide an initial P28,000 financial assistance to their families.

She added that they are already getting in touch with the relatives of the victims.

In a statement, the Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI) expressed apologies to the victims as it assured that it will cooperate with any investigations that will be conducted regarding the matter.

“In coordination with the LTFRB Region 6, the management has decided to voluntarily suspend all operations of the 12 remaining units under the franchise involving Case No. 11-VI-021-AK pending investigation, wherein the bus involved in the incident had been a part of,” it said.

“VTI will be providing financial assistance to the passengers and their families, as well as shouldering the medical and burial expenses. The management has assigned personnel to be on stand-by at the hospital for further updates and assistance. Rest assured that we are doing everything that we can to make sure that this is being handled properly and carefully. The management guarantees the riding public that we are taking all the appropriate steps to ensure that our buses are road-worthy and well-maintained,” it added.

Cadiao appealed to the Department of Public Works and Highways for the retrofitting of the roads where the incident happened, noting that several accidents already happened there over the past due to its delicate curves. (Leo Solinap/Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo/SunStar Philippines)