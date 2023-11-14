Child-friendly activities up

THE Iloilo City Government, through the City Social and Welfare Development Office (CSWDO), encouraged all sectors to work together to improve the health and protection of the young in celebration of the 31st National Children’s Month (NCM).

Child leaders from Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC), Supreme Secondary Learners’ Government (SSLG) advisers, Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) District Advisers, Senior BCPC Child Representatives, CSWDO personnel, focal persons for Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC), and Children in Street Situation (CISS) Scholars joined the kick-off program at The Venue, Smallville Complex on November 10.

This year’s theme: “Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the right to life for all!” highlighted the importance of children’s access to rights to survival, development, protection, and participation.

Activities lined up this November until December include the validation and deliberation of finalists for Huwaran nga Anak 2023; Parent Development Service: Understanding Human Behavior and Its Social Environment; Children's Welfare Week; Family Togetherness Celebration; and Technical Workshop for Early Childhood Care Development (ECCD) Council.

There will be a conduct of Continuing Case Management Training with Child Protection Committee in Schools and Community; Media Forum; and Seminar-Updates on Related Laws Protecting Children and Workshop on Forensic Interview Skills for LGU Social Workers.

Validation and deliberation of finalists for 2023 Search for the Most Outstanding Child-Friendly Barangay; Kaya Kong Magbago at Kasali ako sa Pagbabago for Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) and Children at Risk (CAR); Day for Indigenous Children in Iloilo City; Day for Children in Street Situations; Araw para sa mga Supreme Student Government of Iloilo City; Araw ng mga BCPC Child Representatives; Children's Congress; and Adlaw sang Pasidungog 2023 will also be held.

Crafting of Barangay Comprehensive Juvenile Intervention Plan (BJLIP) cum finalization of Comprehensive Juvenile Intervention Plan (CLJIP); Updating of Iloilo City Comprehensive Children Welfare Code; and finalization and polishing of Iloilo City Development Plan for Children and its adoption will also be undertaken.

“With the appropriate guidance of parents and adults, children should also be given the suitable platform where they can work out and express their rights as individuals,” said CSWDO head Teresa Gelogo.

The initiatives aimed to strengthen the call for public responsiveness and support in protecting and promoting the rights of children through awareness about the actions, mechanisms, programs, and services. (PR)