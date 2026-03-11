CHO brings women health services to 9 district centers

THE Iloilo City Health Office (CHO) will roll out “Healthy Ka, Ilongga!,” a one-stop integrated health service delivery program for women across nine district health centers from March 16 to 20, 2026, in line with the celebration of National Women’s Month.

The initiative aims to make essential health services more accessible and convenient for Ilongga women by bringing together various services -- from screening and consultations to preventive care -- in a single visit, all offered free of charge.

Target beneficiaries include women of reproductive age, pregnant and postpartum mothers, adolescents, and senior citizens.

“Mayor Raisa S. Treñas has always emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare. Through this initiative, we want Ilongga women to feel supported and empowered to take care of their health,” said City Health Officer Dr. Mary Ann Poli-Diaz.

Poli-Diaz noted that women, mothers, and adolescents often face challenges in accessing multiple health services due to distance, time constraints, and limited awareness of available programs.

Through the one-stop service delivery, women can receive multiple health services in a single visit, including maternal and reproductive health consultations, family planning services, cancer prevention services, medical and dental consultations, tuberculosis screening, nutrition assessment, and health education.

HIV testing will also be available, while referrals to appropriate health facilities will be facilitated when necessary.

The activity supports the goals of the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN) Program, as well as other public health initiatives of the City Health Office aimed at improving the overall health and well-being of women in Iloilo City. (PR)