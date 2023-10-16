Christmas Parol project expands to Iloilo towns

THE yearly Christmas Parol project of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce Inc. (PCCI)–Iloilo in partnership with the Iloilo City Government is expanding to nearby towns of Pavia and Sta. Barbara in Iloilo province.

PCCI President Fulbert Woo said that from the city’s major thoroughfares, which include the Benigno Aquino Avenue popularly known as Diversion Road in Mandurriao district, they are targeting to decorate with giant rainbow parols the 18-kilometer long stretch of the road to the entrance of Iloilo Airport in Cabatuan.

Woo said the Mayors Luigi Gorriceta of Pavia and Dennis Superficial of Sta. Barbara already committed their support to the project.

Formerly known as Ilonggo Christmas Parol of Hope, the project is now on its fourth year and PCCI has rebranded it to “Ilonggo Rainbow Christmas Parol,” wherein from the traditional star-shaped lantern, it now features 7 points parol painted with rainbow colors.

“This means a more colorful celebration of Christmas for us Ilonggos,” said Woo.

With the commitment of the business sector, PCCI targets to raise over 2,000 rainbow parols to cheer up the streets of the metropolis toward the airport.

PCCI also maintained its collaboration with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Ungka, Jaro in the production of the parols as livelihood project for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) of the facility.

As of October 11, around 600 rainbow parols have already been produced and more than 100 of them were already mounted by the City Engineer’s Office along the street light posts in major streets of the city.

PCCI targets to light up all the giant rainbow parols by mid November.

PCCI has also embarked and set to launch another parol-making contest dubbed as Parol sang mga Ilonggo which will involve the participation of the city barangays.

“We will involve the Ilonggos sa mga barangays to join and we will announce the categories and rules after election. This time, we will display their crafts in our partner malls. It will be judged and we will be releasing also prizes,” Woo said.

He added that this project will also help funds their corporate social responsibility arm “PCCI Cares.”

Woo said the PCCI is open to accept sponsorships and supports for PCCI Cares and for Ilonggo Rainbow Christmas Parol and until November 15, 2023. (PR)